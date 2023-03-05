WATERTOWN — Nonprofit organizations that serve residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are encouraged to apply for the 2023 Watertown Sunrise Rotary Foundation Taste of the Town grant as the one-day community event returns to Jefferson Community College on Saturday, April 22.
The Watertown Sunrise Rotary Club Foundation is a charitable fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
“We are excited to continue this annual spring tradition as a family-friendly, fun event,” said Christian Lopez, Watertown Sunrise Rotary Club president. “We encourage all local nonprofit organizations to apply for our Taste of the Town grant. Watertown Sunrise Rotary is committed to ‘Service Above Self.’ By offering local nonprofit organizations this one-time grant support, Sunrise Rotary creates an enduring and meaningful partnership with them.”
This is the sixth year that a north country nonprofit will be awarded a competitive grant. It is also the fifth year Watertown Sunrise Rotary has exclusively produced a Taste of the Town event, returning for its 20th year with an in-person event set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the Jefferson Community College McVean Student Center Gymnasium. Event admission is $3 per person, $2 for military and children, and free for children younger than 10. Tasting tickets are $1 each or $12 for 10 and $20 for 25.
The deadline to submit a proposal for consideration is Friday, March 31. Applicants should focus on projects or initiatives that address ongoing or emerging community needs. All grant applications must be submitted online through the Northern New York Community Foundation’s Grant Portal at nnycf.org/grants.
Click the button “Access the Grant Lifecycle Manager Portal.” Do not mail or email your application; simply follow the instructions in the online application.
The Resolution Center of Jefferson & Lewis Counties was awarded the 2022 Taste of the Town Grant to support its Youth Court program.
The organization selected for a grant will be announced at the conclusion of this year’s Taste of the Town event. Local food lovers are invited to taste samples from participating restaurants during the one-day, single location event and cast a vote for their favorite.
Restaurants and food vendors have a chance to win one of the coveted “Best of Taste of the Town” awards and will be greeted by hundreds of attendees eager to taste samples. Each restaurant or vendor is asked to provide a small sampling of a dish or dishes or beverage of their choice. Restaurants should plan for up to 1,000 people in attendance.
United Food Service Operators has again joined as a top “Entree Sponsor,” providing generous support. Nonprofit organizations that are applying for a Taste of the Town grant should contact Kraig Everard, 315-782-7110, or kraig@nnycf.org, with questions about the grant application.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.