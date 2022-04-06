TAUNY announces upcoming events

CANTON — TAUNY has announced the following upcoming events:
This Saturday TAUNY will present the film “Yancey’s Sugarbush: First Crop of the Year” to celebrate the Watertown Snowtown Film Festival North Country Filmmaker Award given to director Xiuke Wei.
Xiuke will introduce the film via a pre-recorded introduction. A member of the Yancey family plans to attend the event to give us an update on their 2022 sugaring season progress, one year after the release of the film. Free and open to the public, the screening will take place in the Upper Level Gallery of The TAUNY Center. Event begins at 2 p.m. and will continue until the completion of the film. A livestream link will be provided on Saturday as well for online viewing.
TAUNY Participating in Canton Canoe Weekend
Canton Canoe Weekend is only a month away. The 60th anniversary weekend paddling celebration includes the TAUNY Center, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday to show its final weekend of Hornbeck Boats: Lightest Boats in the Deep Woods exhibit.
On Sunday, May 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. TAUNY invites people to come to Canton with their Hornbeck boats on their vehicles. TAUNY will take over the parking lot behind its building downtown and try to fill that parking lot with vehicles that have Hornbeck boats.
The event will include refreshments and traditional Adirondack music from the trio Jam Crackers (Peggy Lynn, Dan Duggan and Dan Berggren). At 3 p.m., anyone that is so inclined will head down to the Grasse River for a group paddle to conclude the exhibition and to also conclude the Canton Canoe Weekend.
