CANTON — TAUNY will host two Nancy Wilder Palmateer Memorial Children’s Workshops this weekend.
These workshops are free of charge thanks to the support of the Nancy Wilder Palmateer Foundation. This fund was established by the Palmateer and Wilder families in 2015 to honor the creative side of Nancy Wilder Palmateer, to recognize her work with children, and to encourage hands-on engagement for young people.
A Polymer Clay Ornaments workshop with Cassie Helman will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
In this workshop, kids will make festive ornaments with polymer clay. The ornaments will be made by hand and then baked in a toaster oven to be taken home that day. Cassie Helman, a local CRNY artist, will be there to help kids unleash their creativity and, most importantly, have fun!
A Seasonal Clay Sculptures workshop with Sara Lynch will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Kids are invited to come make a snow person or creature with local artist Sara Lynch. Sara will help participants make winter-themed sculptures from air dry clay and sustainably collected natural materials. Sculptures will be damp but ready to take home that day. Participants are encouraged to bring a box to protect their creations on their way home.
n TAUNY Cooks: Puff pastry mincemeat tree with Fran Moore, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Mince pies and tarts have been traditional foods for Christmas in England for centuries and have also found their way into holiday cuisine in the United States. Drop in to learn how to add this delicious and impressive treat to your holiday table.
This demonstration is free of charge, but donations will be gratefully accepted.
n Gingerbread cookie decorating with Kat Manierre, Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.
Bring the whole family to The TAUNY Center to decorate delicious cookies with Kat from Kat’s Confections! All are welcome to drop in while supplies last. Kat recently did a similar workshop at The TAUNY Center for Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Local Foods Weekend, and we are delighted to welcome her back for another round, this time with gingerbread! This event is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.
Blade and Tool Sharpening 101, 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 14, $10.
Tam Iverson will show you how to spruce up your tired blades and tools for perfectly clean cuts and user safety. You are welcome to bring your own blades, tools, and sharpeners if you have them.
Registration is required. $10 includes the use of sharpening tools provided by the instructor. No class size limit.
The workshop will take place at The TAUNY Center in Canton. Contact tilly@tauny.org for more information.
