CANTON — Prompted by fair cancellations and inspired by the region’s fair and baking traditions, Traditional Arts in Upstate New York is hosting a No-County-Fair Baking Contest next month.
Baked good entries should be dropped off at TAUNY, 53 Main St., between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 10, with a completed entry form and recipe. Entry forms and recipes can also be emailed to programs@tauny.org prior to dropping off an entry.
The contest has no entry fee, and judging will take place the same day in two age groups — Young Adult, ages 10 to 18, and Adult, ages 19 and older — and across six categories — breads, pies, cakes, cookies, muffins and scones. Entries can be sweet or savory and must not require refrigeration.
Winning entries will be announced Aug. 11, with first-, second- and third-place prizes of $25, $15 and $10 TAUNY Folkstore gift certificates, respectively. Selected winning entries will also be featured at the TAUNY Cooks Tasting Tent Aug. 14.
