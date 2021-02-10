CANTON — Beginning Saturday, the Traditional Arts in Upstate New York Center will feature over 120 items from the folk art collection of the Folklife Center at the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls.
Curated by Folklife Center Director Todd DeGarmo, who has had primary vision and responsibility for building the collection during his long tenure at the center, the exhibition, “Folk Arts All Around Us” is a colorful and varied display that demonstrates Mr. DeGarmo’s eclectic approach to collecting.
Ranging from exquisitely fine wood carvings to bright papier-mache festival masks, the selections include items that reflect the rural context in which Mr. DeGarmo works, such as a beautifully crafted turkey call, decoys, and hand-knit mittens.
Baskets are been a focus of the collection; visitors to the exhibition will see over a dozen examples. Dolls have also been a focus, and examples representing different cultural backgrounds are included in the exhibition. Work by some of the best-known traditional artists of the lower Adirondacks, such as Barry Gregson and Jack Leadley, is featured.
“Folk Arts All Around Us” will be on display through Oct. 23. Due to the pandemic, there will be no opening reception Saturday, but there are plans to schedule a reception with Mr. DeGarmo later in the year.
The TAUNY Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Individuals and small groups are welcome to visit the exhibit during those hours.
TAUNY Center is at 53 Main St. TAUNY is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people understand and appreciate the folk traditions and local culture of everyday life — present and past — in the north country. To do so, TAUNY seeks to research and preserve a record of diverse groups, customs and traditions; to recognize and empower traditional arts and artists; to identify and promote regional identity; and to provide opportunities for people to learn about folklore and culture. More information is available at tauny.org.
