CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, a north country cultural hub for more than four decades, is looking ahead with a new strategic plan.
The TAUNY Board of Directors and the organization’s staff developed the plan to update goals and consider long-term challenges spotlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The board approved the 2021 to 2024 plan in May.
Executive Director Jill R. Breit said the plan’s development was partly driven by two key pandemic prompts: programming adjustments and income adjustments.
On the program side, TAUNY has historically hosted interactive shows, demonstrations and classes at the center on Canton’s Main Street and in communities in the region.
“How we connect with people has changed,” Ms. Breit said. “It was really eye opening for us to realize the effect of moving programs online.”
Though in-person programming has been limited — and was altogether canceled for months last year — the online shift has simultaneously broadened the scope of TAUNY’s offerings, Ms. Breit said. A refocus on remote access has expanded who can lead programs, pushed existing video documentary projects to the fore and strengthened food research.
TAUNY is building up its existing food-based work with the Folk to Table program, which is now incorporating more recipe demonstrations; storytelling related to family, cultural and regional food traditions; and Grow and Tell projects featuring local growers.
“Food is a real source of comfort,” Ms. Breit said.
On the income side, TAUNY’s revenue breaks down to roughly one-third each in grants, earned income and charitable giving. Ms. Breit said charitable giving has been down amid the pandemic and earned income has been about the same.
Added to its regularly anticipated grant funding, money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, helped keep TAUNY afloat last year, Ms. Breit said. A $5,000 grant was awarded from the CARES Act through Humanities New York, but the long-term grant scene, she said, seems to be changing.
Improving financial stability by diversifying revenue sources is one of six goals outlined in the strategic plan. Governance, succession planning, revenue generation, engagement, operations and facilities are also covered.
This week, the board issued an open invitation to those interested in getting involved with TAUNY and implementing the plan. Board President Alan L. Hersker described TAUNY as “always evolving,” and urged public participation on the governing board, the advisory board, a committee or in other volunteer roles.
A summary of the strategic plan is viewable on TAUNY’s website. Those interested in becoming involved with the organization should email info@tauny.org.
