CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York is seeking community members with barn quilts displayed on their properties to add their barn quilts to the St. Lawrence County Barn Quilt Google Map.
In connection with the “St. Lawrence County Barn Quilts” project and exhibit at The TAUNY Center in Canton, TAUNY and SLC Arts have been working on adding barn quilts to the St. Lawrence County Barn Quilt Google Map, which is a public map that lists the barn quilt locations, photos, and other details about barn quilts hung around the county.
To see the gGoogle map and submit your own barn quilt, visit slcartscouncil.org/barn-quilt-trail/.
Today, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., TAUNY will host a St. Lawrence County Barn Quilt Google Map Call-In Day for people who would like to register their barn quilt on the map, but need some assistance. Whether people have questions about how to create a “Submittable” account or what to include in their listing, or would rather send in a photo and share their story over the phone instead, TAUNY staff will be available to help.
Interested barn quilt owners can call in to The TAUNY Center at 315-386-4289, chat with TAUNY on Facebook (@thetaunycenter), or email TAUNY staff at programs@tauny.org, and someone will help or get back shortly to answer questions and/or walk them through the process. Those who need to connect at a different time, email or leave a message and TAUNY will set up a time to assist callers.
More information is available at tauny.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.