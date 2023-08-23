Taylor Park ours limited due to lifeguard shortage

Taylor Park Beach will have limited hours starting Aug. 28 through Labor Day. file photo

 Tom Graser

CANTON — Due to limited lifeguard availability, the beach hours at Taylor Park will change starting Monday.

The beach will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29. It will be closed Aug. 30 and 31. On Sept. 2 and 3, the beach will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sept. 4, Labor Day, the beach will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

