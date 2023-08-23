CANTON — Due to limited lifeguard availability, the beach hours at Taylor Park will change starting Monday.
The beach will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29. It will be closed Aug. 30 and 31. On Sept. 2 and 3, the beach will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sept. 4, Labor Day, the beach will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.