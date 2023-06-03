Beach opens for swimming June 10

A new lifeguard station was installed at Taylor Park Beach in Canton. The old station on the left will be a kayak rental facility. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Taylor Park will be open for swimming on June 10 and will be open on weekends and holidays until school lets out.

Canton Recreation Director Meghan Richardson has hired 17 lifeguards and work continues to get the beach ready to open.

