CANTON — Taylor Park will be open for swimming on June 10 and will be open on weekends and holidays until school lets out.
Canton Recreation Director Meghan Richardson has hired 17 lifeguards and work continues to get the beach ready to open.
A new lifeguard shed, supplied by and custom built by town councilman James Smith, is on-site and stocked for the summer, Ms. Richardson said.
Because the beach is in a flood zone, having permanent structures is impossible.
The new hut, Ms. Richardson said, is the next best thing.
“It is extremely sturdy,” she said. “I will never have to buy another lifeguard shed.”
The lifeguard shed provides the guards with a place to keep out of the sun during breaks and serves as a base for all first aid gear, Ms. Richardson said.
She said the old lifeguard shed has been converted into kayak storage and the old kayak shed has been scrapped.
A new door was put on the shed to complete the conversion and a storage system was installed. The new kayak shed is smaller than the old one but better organized and has more room for the boats.
Some older lifeguards, home from college, painted the new kayak shed this week to match the bathhouse.
Seven single kayaks and one tandem kayak are available to rent when the beach is open. Kayak rentals are $5 per hour with a two-hour minimum, Ms. Richardson said.
Despite the construction at Canton Central School, swimming lessons will still be offered this summer in the school pool, Ms. Richardson said.
There are two sessions planned. The first is from July 10 to July 20 and the second is from July 24 to Aug. 3.
The fee for Canton residents is $40 for the first participant. The cost for non-residents is $50 for the first participant. Additional participants in the same household are an additional $25 each.
To register for swim lessons, go to cantonny.gov and visit the parks and recreation page.
The recreation department has a full lineup of summer activities, including karate, a paddling clinic, a pickleball clinic, tennis clinics, dancing, volleyball and much more.
Signups are underway and classes are filling up, Ms. Richardson said. All signups are available at cantonny.gov.
