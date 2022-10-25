Sen. Ted Cruz, center, was heckled by the audience during his appearance Monday on “The View.” ABC

WASHINGTON — Heckled on live television, Sen. Ted Cruz sparred Monday with the hosts of ABC’s The View, who accused him of undermining democracy by trying to keep former President Donald Trump in power when he lost the 2020 election.

At one point, a climate protester who’d snagged a ticket shouted the F-bomb at Cruz, though viewers didn’t hear it because the network cut audio.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.