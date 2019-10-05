Q: How long is a TV “season”? How many episodes? Does it vary from one show to another?
The traditional U.S. television season for a long time began in September and ended in April. That was later extended into May because networks aired major programs in May to help affiliates whose ratings were measured at the time. Some networks have argued that, instead of a season, ratings should be based on a full year — September to August — because they have summer shows that do well. And many programmers, including cable channels and streaming services, do not feel bound by the seasonal model. More about that in a bit.
Since shows were put in that traditional window, in old TV times a series might make as many as 39 episodes to fill the season, with the other 13 weeks of the year (basically summer) filled by reruns or substitute programming. However, as the cost of making shows and the risk of failure grew, the number of episodes in a season shrank into the mid-20s. That meant more reruns, and broadcast rivals such as cable networks began putting on their new episodes during those broadcast-rerun periods, blunting the audience for the network reruns.
That in turn led to broadcasters moving away from repeats in many cases, and instead airing short runs of new series, whether inexpensive programming such as reality shows or a handful of episodes of a show that might be a contender for the next full season. So, because they were filling gaps, replacement shows’ seasons would be 13 episodes or far less.
But wait, there’s more.
Now we have shows that follow a British model of making only as many episodes as they have enough story, energy or money for. A “Downton Abbey,” for example, never did more than 10 episodes in a season. Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Sherlock” seasons have had three telecasts each, leaving Cumberbatch plenty of time for the big-screen side of his career.
So, as you can see, shows vary in their length. And is that a good thing? Well, for the creators and stars of shows, it can be if a shorter run keeps their creative energies going. A producer once said that, in a 20-plus episode series season, a third would be good, a third so-so and a third bad. It’s possible that shorter, more creatively focused runs reduce the odds of bad episodes — though we can all think of even short-run shows that defy that logic.
And for viewers who simply want to keep track of their favorite shows, this can be a mess. You watch four episodes, and your show disappears for a year or more. Or you’re caught up in a serialized drama when suddenly there’s a “midseason finale” or a “winter finale” followed by weeks and weeks of hiatus or a replacement show you don’t like as much — and then you miss when the show finally returns. You accordingly have to be ever more vigilant with your TV listings and information, or you end up asking me questions like some that follow here.
Q: I have not seen any previews for “Criminal Minds” or “Last Man Standing” this year. Will they be coming back, perhaps later this season?
“Criminal Minds” and “Last Man Standing” will both be back later in the current season, on CBS and Fox respectively. “Last Man Standing” should return in January. I do not have an airdate for “Criminal Minds.” Its coming season will be the 15th and final one.
Q: We both enjoy “Instinct” and wonder/hope it will be starting a new season soon.
It won’t. CBS decided not to renew the detective show starring Alan Cumming after two seasons.
And now a TV flashback ...
Q: I’m looking for a program about crooks who stole unknowingly stole radioactive gold and melted it down into coins. I’ve checked “Hawaii 5-0,” “Mission: Impossible” and several shows from around that time but came up empty. You’re my last hope!!
A: I can be stumped by questions about specific episodes of old shows but with help from the Mighty Google figured this one out. It was “The Twenty-Four Karat Plague,” a 1973 episode of “The Streets of San Francisco.” The police drama aired on ABC from 1972 to 1977, with Karl Malden as a veteran detective with young partners played by Michael Douglas from 1972-76 and Richard Hatch in 1976-77. There was also a TV-movie with Malden in 1992. And, according to TV.com, it made at least 23 episodes each season.
