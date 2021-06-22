Tennis lessons offered by Schroeppel Community Services Department

PHOENIX - The Schroeppel Community Services Department is kicking off its summer tennis season by offering tennis lessons for both youth and adults. Lessons will be held on the renovated tennis courts at the William J. Farley Jr. Community Park in Phoenix.
The youth session will be on Thursdays, July 8 – Aug. 12 with three age levels which will run from 5-6 p.m., 6-7 p.m., or 7-8 p.m. The adult session will run 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 6 – Aug. 10.
Registration forms and payments can be made online at www.townofschroeppel.com or picked up at the town building at 69 County Route 57A, Phoenix.
Cost for children is $40 for residents and $45 for non-residents; for adults is $45 for residents and $50 for non-residents.
For more information call the community services department at 315-695-2801 or email hknipp@townofschroeppel.com.
