Tenor Hugo Vera to continue college’s Ke-Nekt series on Feb. 7

OSWEGO - Hugo Vera, an in-demand tenor on the Metropolitan Opera roster, will perform a program titled “What About Love?” at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, in SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Hall ballroom, as part of the college’s Ke-Nekt Chamber Music Series.
Vera has performed 34 roles and 20 choral orchestral works with distinguished companies in the U.S. during his musical and artistic development of the powerful, dramatic tenor repertoire, according to his website, hugoveratenor.com.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch described Vera as “a real find” whose voice “revealed a truly impressive instrument -- big, beautiful, ringing and Italianate.”
His performance is scheduled to include love-themed pieces ranging from opera to classical to musicals, by the likes of Giacomo Puccini, Robert Schumann, George Gershwin and Stephen Sondheim.
Vera’s concert will include guest appearances by Robert Auler, Kristen Jorgensen, Kenneth Meyer and Alan Smith.
Tickets cost $5 for SUNY Oswego students and other students; $12 for SUNY Oswego faculty, staff, retirees and alumni; $15 for the general public. Tickets are available at tickets.oswego.edu, any campus box office or by calling 315-312-3073.
For more information on the concert or the college’s music program, visit www.oswego.edu/music or call 315-312-2130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.