Tenth Anniversary Block Party seeking talent for the stage at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - CNY Arts Center will celebrate their 10th anniversary this year with a block party from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 10. Festivities will include sidewalk art vendors, food, music, raffle baskets, tours of the new center, and a talent competition. On tap to perform throughout the day are Joe Cortini, Tom Rasely, Dan Williams and several singers familiar to Arts Center audiences along with other musicians.
The Arts Center is seeking singers, dancers, comedians, poets, musicians, groups or individuals to compete in a talent competition in two age groups, Youth up to 18 and adults 18 and over. The event will be judged by local officials yet to be confirmed. A prize will be awarded to the top act in each division. A small fee will be collected from each entry to cover the prizes.
The block party will be reminiscent of the very first Arts Fest on the River in July 2011 when the fledgling group had just formed. “With only a few weeks’ notice we had artists and musicians sign up, and wonderful support from local businesses to help us have a very successful event,” said Nancy Fox, founder of the organization. “Ten years later we thought it would be fun to reprise that event while we look at how far we’ve come in 10 years.”
“This included a talent competition where we met several young artists who have now grown up and moved on including Kaylee Foster, Rueby Wood-Holsopple, and others,” Fox continued. “Several key people are still supporting our efforts and we hope to bring them back to join us including Deana Michaels to reprise her role as judge in the first competition.”
“Most of all, we hope everyone will save the date and celebrate this milestone with us,” Fox concluded. “We have accomplished more than we could have imagined ten years ago, not the least of which is our very own space. We want to commemorate this special time as we look ahead to the next decade building a better future through the arts.”
To enter the competition, contact Adam Schmidtmann, event organizer at Adams.CNYArtsCenter@gmail.com.
The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For more information about the organization, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.