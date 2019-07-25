ALEXANDRIA BAY — New paintings, limited-edition prints and a variety of sculptures and pottery await visitors at the 24th annual Artists on the River Open Studio Tour.
The tour is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28 at the studios of the artists on Dingman Point Road and County Route 1, the Old Goose Bay Road.
Open will be the studios of the late Hans E. Junga along with Glenn Sweet, Ingrid Junga, Mary Compeau, Michael Ringer, Robert Decker, Donna Hammond and the late Sherman Ward.
In addition, the tour will feature guest artists Debra Monteith and Gayle McGregor.
About the 11 artists on the tour:
n Hans E. Junga, who died in 2000, left a large volume of prints. Since 1982, he had been a full-time professional painter, winning over 60 awards from regional and national competitive shows. An outstanding watercolorist and teacher, Mr. Junga studied commercial and fine art in the U.S. and Germany. Son Hans K. Junga will host his father’s work at the Junga studio on Dingman Point.
n Glenn Sweet is a third generation carver who grew up on the St. Lawrence River. Waterfowl are his birds of choice. The decoys are carved from white cedar, pine or basswood. All the decoys are made for hunting purposes but are also popular to display as collectables. Mr. Sweet’s work will be featured at his decoy carving shop located on the Old Goose Bay Road.
n Robert Decker, an art teacher at Gouverneur High School, is also an illustrator and artist who focuses primarily on wildlife and sporting art. His love of the outdoors has influenced much of his subject matter. Mr. Decker’s work will be displayed at the Sweet Decoy Studio. His work can be viewed and purchased online at: www.robertdeckerart.com.
n Ingrid Junga, a 35-year member of the Syracuse Ceramics Guild, has participated in many competitive exhibitions and participates in many workshops in the Central New York area. She produces high-fired porcelain pottery. Her work will be showcased at the Hans Junga Studio.
n Mary Compeau has painted professionally for the past 35 years. Her paintings depict scenes typical of Northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. She paints primarily in watercolor and oils. The natural landscapes of the Adirondacks, rustic homes, the St. Lawrence River and wildlife are typical of her subject material. Ms. Compeau is an art educator at the Carthage Central School District. Her website: www.marycompeaustudios.com.
n Gayle McGregor, guest artist at Ms. Compeau’s Studio, is a potter from Carthage with more than 40 years of experience. She works with a variety of natural elements to enhance the pieces she creates. Compeau Studio is located on the Old Goose Bay Road, County Route 1.
n Michael Ringer taught art in the New York state school system for 22 years. He paints extensively in oil, watercolor, acrylic and pastel with over 1,500 paintings that focus on the St. Lawrence River, the Adirondacks and southern Florida. Mr. Ringer also has created numerous intaglio prints in etching and dry point and has cast over 500 bronzes. His book, “Our Mountains and Valleys — Northern New York 2011,” focuses on the last 30 years of creating his art in Northern New York.
n Debra Monteith, the guest artist with Michael Ringer, resides along the shores of the St. Lawrence River. Her “River Jewelry” ranges from classic to funky, taking her style from the city and combining it skillfully with her love of the St. Lawrence River. Ms. Monteith hand-paints copper and aluminum into pieces that reflect her love for the water.
n Sherman Ward, who died in October, spent summers on Dingman Point for over 80 years and became a year-round resident in 2008. His focus in art is in oils and watercolors and includes landscapes, figures and still life. He was also a sculptor in various media incorporating both figurative and abstract pieces. New prints will be available this year.
n Cecilia Thompson, who will be at the Ward home, specializes in miniature original watercolors of 1-inch-by-1½-inches that show glimpses of the St. Lawrence River or a summer memory. She also will have her hand-painted ornaments and hand-painted silk scarves available. She is also member of the Bay House Artisans in Alexandria Bay.
n Donna Hammond grew up in Irondequoit, a suburb of Rochester. She received a degree in art from Cazenovia College and a masters degree in art education and technology from SUNY Potsdam. She taught 34 years, primarily at Alexandria Central School and as an adjunct at Jefferson Community College. She continues to enjoy painting at her Studio Garden Gate Gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.