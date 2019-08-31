14th Annual Polish Fest Sept. 28

FULTON - This year the 14th Annual Fulton Polish Fest is scheduled from noon-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Fulton Polish Home located at 153 W. First St. South in Fulton. This years event will again feature traditional Polish American food at reasonable prices.
Entertainment this year will be Jasiu Klocek and his strolling accordion from noon-2 p.m. and then from 3-7 p.m. the stage will feature the Buffalo Polka Band “Special Delivery”.
As always, the family friendly event is free of charge and the venue has plenty of parking.
