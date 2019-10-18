CLAYTON — With the elements raging on Thursday afternoon, two men braved the wind and rain to set up their catapults for the upcoming Punkin Chunkin event in Clayton’s Frink Park.
Bob Lamphere and Mike Hazlewood, both Clayton natives, worked in anticipation of launching small pumpkins through the air and into the St. Lawrence River in a friendly competition to see who can launch one the farthest, an annual tradition in Clayton for the past eight years.
Mr. Hazlewood, competing with the catapult “Rusted Redemption,” has been involved with the event since it has been held in Clayton.
“A long time ago, we thought it would be kind of cool if we used trebuchets and started throwing pumpkins in the river, and we had no idea it would cause such a crowd,” he said. “It’s in its eighth year now and it’s grown every year.”
The pumpkin launching fun will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and continue until 4 p.m.
According to Mr. Lamphere, about 7,000 people were in attendance last year, and he expects anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 attendees Saturday. Hotels book up about a year in advance in anticipation of the big event, he said.
“I think it’s really great to see how many people we attract to an event in October when there’s absolutely nothing else going on and how many people just think it’s a lot of fun and travel from far away,” Mr. Hazlewood said. “Everybody just loves it. They cheer and you can tell they’re happy, it’s pretty cool.”
Mr. Hazlewood’s machine has had a friendly rivalry with last year’s winner, The Incredible Chunk, for quite some time, though he says it’s all in good fun.
Though the machines may seem daunting, Mr. Hazlewood insists they’re not difficult to make.
“Anyone can do it; we have some Girl Scout teams, we have young kids that are making cool stuff,” he said. “They’re not necessarily breaking records, but you know they put it together and it can be a kids project, or you can put a lot of money into it and a lot of time.”
While both youths and adults can compete against each other in the event, nobody has any more fun than the kids, according to Mr. Hazlewood.
The three other machines registered to compete Saturday are The Incredible Chunk, Once Chance Fancy, and Penny Power. Youth teams include the Canton Golden Bears, The Rockin LCS 4-H Crew, and the Three Mile Bay Girl Scouts, among others.
Shooting more than 1,000 feet in the air at more than 150 miles an hour, these powerful machines will compete for one purpose: to throw a pumpkin as far as possible. A registration fee of $25 is required from each team, though the event is free for onlookers to attend. Proceeds from the event will go to various charities in the community, with a total of $7,000 raised last year.
All pumpkins fired must remain intact until they impact the water to obtain an official measurement, according to the Punkin Chunkin event website.
Festivities also include a barbecue and farmers market featuring almost 50 vendors, and participants are encouraged to bring food donations for the local food pantry.
For about a month, workers in Clayton have been digging portions of James and Webb streets, as well as Riverside Drive, to rebuild them for the state Department of Transportation’s historic district road reconstruction project.
While Riverside Drive is closed each year for the event, Michael G. Hooson, membership and marketing coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce, said workers plan to lay down a temporary patchwork so contestants and guests can still access the event at Frink Park.
The only difference is the one-way traffic pattern on James Street between Mary Street and Riverside Drive, he said.
No roadwork is scheduled to take place Saturday, according to Savvy Citizen, which provides general updates on the project to residents.
Because the event draws more visitors each year, the chamber will provide more free shuttles to Riverside Drive from other areas.
After parking at one of four parking areas: Lions Field, Guardino Elementary School, Cerow Recreation Park Area, and Recreation Park Pavilion, attendees will be able to hop on a shuttle and be dropped off on Riverside Drive, a short walk from the action.
In order to better protect attendants from pumpkin if a catapult backfires, the 350-foot-long, 50-foot high mesh net from past years now curves and will be secured with concrete blocks surrounding the fixed poles that hold it.
This $40,000 investment, according to Mr. Lamphere, will help to make the event as safe as it can be.
Even so, in case of emergency, an ambulance from Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Services will be located on Webb Street across from O’Brien’s Restaurant and Bar.
After a long day of hurling pumpkins into the St. Lawrence, the best part, according to Mr. Lamphere, is the end — going out and having a bunch of cocktails after a day of fun by the river.
Mr. Lamphere, whose catapult is called “Team Mangonel,” said the contraption was built from scratch a few years ago, an estimated 100 hours put into it.
“We compete for a $25 trophy; if it was for, say, $5,000, it wouldn’t be a friendly competition,” he joked. “But really it’s just to have a lot of fun and raise some money for charity.”
Punkin Chunkin Schedule:
n Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Rotary Youth Punkin Chunkin: 11 a.m.
n Barbecue Feed and Contest: 11 a.m.
n Adult Punkin Chunkin: 1 p.m.
n Awards Ceremony: 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.