Thaw limits ski options ahead of World University Games

A skier slows down at the base of Whiteface Mountain at the Whiteface Ski Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Lauren Yates/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Mother Nature didn’t get the memo about how the Winter World University Games — Starting Thursday and running through Jan. 22 — are an opportunity for the Adirondack Park to show itself off as a winter recreation paradise.

There is a dusting of snow on the ground and a bit more in the forecast this week. Temperatures have dipped below freezing after being above freezing all week. All the competition will go on as planned thanks to state-of-the-art snowmaking technology, but the recent thaw thinned the options for recreational skiing. Downhill (aka Alpine) skiers are still hitting the slopes of Whiteface, Gore and Titus mountains, but cross-country (Nordic) skiing is currently knocked out everywhere except one place — the Paul Smith’s College Visitor Interpretive Center.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.