The AAO 29th Annual Members’ Exhibition winners

OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego (AAO) held the opening reception for its 29th Annual Members’ Exhibition on Saturday, July 13 at the Oswego Civic Arts Center. The exhibition was comprised of 60 artworks in a wide variety of mediums, created by 40 of the Art Association’s members. Approximately 75 people were in attendance.
Awards for this exhibition were judged by Renqian Yang, artist and Assistant Professor at the State University of New York at Oswego. The awards presentation was held as part of the reception. First place was awarded to Mary Pierce, for her acrylic painting, Drumming Up a Tea Party. Second place went to Otto Malucci for his photograph, Caught at the Crest. Third place was given to Lisa Annenberg for her ceramic vessel called Koi Dance. Honorable mentions were given to Lauren Siskavich, Robert Clark, Austin DeMott, Janet Oertling and Charles Golden.
The AAO theme award, chosen by popular vote, was given to Otto Malucci for his photograph Ontario’s Fury. It was the overwhelming choice by viewers of the artwork that best exemplified this year’s theme of water.
The AAO annual solo show award was split this year. An offer of a solo exhibition for the year 2020 was offered to both Rose Besch and Bert Leighton, longtime friends and veteran watercolorists.
This exhibition will continue until Sunday, Aug. 4. Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free. The gallery is also open by appointment. The arts center is located at the northernmost end of East Fourth Street in Oswego. For more information, call 315-216-6782 or visit the AAO website at www.oswegoarts.org.
