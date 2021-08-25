The Arc of Oswego County to host Flame concert in Oswego

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host Flame the band for a free concert in Oswego. The concert will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Breitbeck Park. The event is free and open to all members of the community.
The winner of the organization’s Dr. John Readling Award will be announced at 5 p.m. The award honors an individual with an affiliation to either The Arc of Oswego County or its sister agency, Oswego Industries, who has made significant contributions to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in the local community.
“Flame offers great entertainment while also making a huge impact on the individuals we support,” said Executive Director Laurie Davis. “When they see people with disabilities on stage and living their dreams, they are inspired to chase their dreams as well.”
Events such as this are made possible by community support through ARC Membership. Membership helps provide more individuals and their families access to programs and services through fund development and advocacy efforts. Join here: https://bit.ly/arc-membership.
Event organizers are asking anyone with a fever, shortness of breath, or any other respiratory symptoms to stay home to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of all attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.