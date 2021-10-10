The Baby Boomers Band in concert

BREWERTON - Classic rock band the Baby Boomers Band will be in concert at the Brewerton Center for the Arts, 9660 Brewerton Road, on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the band takes the stage from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $15 at the door.
This is a “send off” concert for two of the band’s founding members, Jessie and Jim Kerr-Whitt. They have been with the group for over 30 years and this will be their final performance with the band. The Baby Boomers Band plays classic rock songs from the 60’s and 70’s. For more information on the band visit http://thebabyboomersband.com/
Also appearing will be live painter Jason Clifford Vincent (https://theartofjasonvincent.com/).
Refreshments will be available at intermission, including wine from Gracy Tyler Estate Winery (https://www.gracetylerestatewinery.com).
In order to attend all performers, instructors, vendors and attendees are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or be required to wear a mask while in the building.
Children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information about the Brewerton Center for the Arts visit https://www.brewertoncenterforthearts.org or call 315-676-5838.
This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.
