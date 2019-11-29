The best Black Friday deals for video gamers

As you’re scanning through page after page of Black Friday sales, keep in mind that not every deal is a good one. While some stores will offer similar savings, a slightly different package could provide a better return on your holiday spending.
Nintendo
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $39.99 (Normally $59.99)
Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart
When: Through Jan. 1
Link’s most recent adventure is his biggest one yet. Previous Zelda games have taken a linear approach to quests, combat and puzzles, but Breath of the Wild is a bold departure from that formula. Set in a gorgeous and open-world Hyrule, for the first time you truly get to be the guide to your own adventure. With a sequel on the horizon, it’s also a great time to jump in as we wait for the next chapter.
PokeBall Plus controller — $19.99 (Normally $49.99)
Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart
When: Through Jan. 1
It’s a novelty and normally not worth buying since the controller only works with a handful of games in the Pokémon catalogue. But given the price cut and the fact that Pokémon Sword and Shield is going to be such a popular purchase as well this holiday season, it’s a complement that your favorite Pokémon trainer will love. The controller also works for Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, and Pokémon Go.
Nintendo Switch console, plus accessories — $334.99 (Normally $349.99)
Where: Sam’s
When: In stores, today through Sunday; Online, through Sunday
Warning: You will see cheaper prices for the Switch. Nintendo’s headline offer is actually the Switch with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299.99. The catch there is that unit is an older model that only has a battery that lasts between 2.5 and 6.5 hours. The unit offered by Sam’s, albeit for $35 more, has a battery that lasts twice as long — and it has a car charger. Know what that extra spend buys you? Back seat serenity while you sit in traffic for those holiday trips. The Sam’s deal also comes with a carrying case and a wireless controller.
Also worth mentioning is a Kohl’s deal of just the Switch console and charging station for $319.99, though it’s not clear if that’s the model with the bigger battery. What is clear is that you’ll get back $90 in Kohl’s cash, which you can then spend on building your game library or adding a peripheral or two.
PC
A quick note on why this section is a little light: PC gaming deals are tricky since so many components vary wildly in terms of performance. Sure, a particular graphics card may be $400 off, but that card may stink compared to another non-discounted card at a similar price. So while there have been a lot of gaming PCs/laptop deals coming across the wires, it’s not obvious that they belong among “the best” Black Friday deals. If one of the Post’s gear heads sees a good steal in the days ahead, we’ll be sure to flag it. In the meantime ...
Logitech G903 Wireless Optical Mouse — $79.99 (Normally $149.99)
Where: Best Buy
When: Now
If you need your mouse to be a little more dynamic than the standard point-and-click variety, this model is one of the best reviewed we’ve seen. It has 11 programmable buttons and you can even vary the weight to get the feel you want.
Samsung 32-inch 60hz FHD LCD curved monitor, speakers included — $179.99 (Normally $249.99)
Where: Walmart
When: Now
Curved monitors offer a more immersive experience, and Samsung monitors are known for vibrant, popping colors. Curved monitors can often be pricey, but under $200 it’s easy access to some luxurious visuals. The included stereo speakers don’t hurt either.
PlayStation
Spider-Man — $19.99 (Normally $39.99)
Where: GameStop
When: Through Sunday
Though the game is over a year old, the PS4 exclusive remains one of the most enjoyable to hit the market in the past 24 months. Just swinging along the very realistic streets of Manhattan is worth dropping $20 bucks. The cinematic story is on par with any Marvel movie, too.
PS4 bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us: Remastered — $199.99 (Normally $299.99)
Where: Target, Sam’s, GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon
When: Through Sunday
While the fourth-generation PlayStation is on the way out, the games alone make this bundle appealing at this price. God of War was 2018’s game of the year, Horizon Zero Dawn flaunts a Metacritic score of 89, and The Last of Us is one of the most highly regarded games in the past decade. That’s one heck of a starter pack.
Xbox
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition bundle — $149.99 (Normally $249.99)
Where: GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, Sam’s
When: Through Sunday
It’s a little hard to advocate buying a new console so close to the debut of a new generation from both Microsoft and Sony, but if you don’t want to wait for (or spend on) a next-gen system, then this deal can get you in the game for a very low price. This bundle includes three games (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite), and even though Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode (read: the mode you or your kid really wants to play) is a free-to-download game, the value here is terrific.
Note that since the console is disk-less you’ll likely need to have a decent Internet connection (25 Mbps or better) to avoid interminable download times for games.
A similar option is the One S bundle offered by Kohl’s at $199.99 (Nov. 28), which gets you Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and $60 back in Kohl’s cash. Remember, you can still download Fortnite Battle Royale free.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — $1 for the first three months (Normally $14.99 a month)
Where: Microsoft Store
When: Now
Don’t know what game to get your Xbox player? Get them a library of 100 titles, including games like Gears 5, Wolfenstein II, The Outer Worlds and more. The subscription deal (for new subscribers only) will provide a three-month runway to trial the service and/or find the titles you or your gamer likes best. Don’t like the service or find you’re only playing one or two games? Cancel and then purchase those new favorite games independently, knowing your research made it a smarter spend.
Multiplatform games
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare C.O.D.E. edition — $38 (Normally $59.99)
Where: GameStop
When: Today and Saturday
Best Buy has the PS4 and Xbox versions of the game for $38 as well, but snagging a copy from GameStop sends a donation from the retailer to the Call of Duty Endowment, which assists veterans rejoining the workforce after their service. The game is definitely for mature gamers only, but the latest installment of the series is easily one of its best for both multiplayer and campaign modes, even if it currently lacks Black Ops 4s battle royale mode.
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — $12 (Normally $59.99)
Where: GameStop
When: Through Sunday
You’ll find it elsewhere for under $60, but this was the only spot we saw it as low as $12. If your gamer is into loot-shooters, this title will keep them occupied for a long time as they wander the wastelands of an extremely detailed post-apocalyptic Washington, D.C. The sequel may not have been as well received as its predecessor, but the price is right.
