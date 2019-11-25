The Big Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch of the West to be put on trial

Oswego - The Oswego Players and the Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) will present the Christmas production the “Fairytale Courtroom”.
The play will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6; 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8; 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13; and 2 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15 at the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Barbara Donahue Dr., Oswego.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 15 and are available online at oswegoplayers.org or by calling the box office at 315-343-5138.
“Fairytale Courtroom” involves the trial of two of the most wanted fairy tale villains, The Big Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch of the West. A cast of fairy tale characters will testify against the two villains. There will be audience participation, as the jury will be picked directly from the crowd.
Cast includes: Ethan Fowler (Judge), Ellie Laird (Baliff), Hannah Kandt (District Attorney (D.A.)), Stephanie Johnson (Clerk - a hand only), Noah Pauldine (Wolf), Nina King (Pig -1), Amelia Wentworth (Pig -2), Alaina Stuart (Pig -3), Grace Syrell (Little Red Riding Hood), Annabella Sobrino (Grandmother), Trevor Griffiths (Boy Who Cried Wolf), Noah Water (Badger), mystery person (Short Order Chef), Caylyn Salmonsen (Defense Attorney), Gus McDonald (Scarecrow), Noah Wate (Flying Monkey), Eva Kandt (Dorothy), Brooklyn Saternow (Witch), Jesse Pauldine (Hansel), Amelia Wentworth (Gretel), Katie Gerth (Sleeping Beauty), Abigail Smith (Snow White), Collin Hatch (Prince), Nina King, Alaina Stuart and Trevor Griffiths (Dwarves), and Annabella Sobrino (Magic Mirror).
This production is made possible through the support of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, The Oswego County/City Youth Bureau, The Oswego County Community Foundation, and the CNY Arts organization.
