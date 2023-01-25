The Brothers Blue to perform Jan. 28, with Mark Wahl opening, at the Oswego Music Hall

The Brothers Blue, from left: Benny Haravitch (banjo, bass, guitar), Charlie Coughlin (fiddle, mandolin) and Matthew Sperber (guitar, bass). Provided by artist.

OSWEGO COUNTY - On Jan. 28 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes The Brothers Blue, with Mark Wahl opening, to the main stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.

Rooted in the fertile tradition of Old-Time fiddle music, The Brothers Blue grow a sound all their own – offering a hybrid which unites fresh, original song-writing with elements from Country, Bluegrass, Cajun, and Irish music. They weave three part harmonies through a rich tapestry of fiddle, banjo, and guitar. The Brothers Blue consists of Benny Haravitch, Matthew Sperber, and Charlie Coughlin. Haravitch is an award-winning banjo player who makes his living teaching, recording, and playing music, and also as a geologist. Sperber has a mster’s degree in classical guitar performance and today he teaches over 40 students a week on the guitar and bass and keeps a busy performance schedule as a classical guitarist. His involvement with the traditional Irish band, Crikwater, introduced him to the fiddler, Coughlin, who began studying Irish fiddle at 11 years old. Coughlin makes his living by playing the fiddle and with wood-working. Further information and videos are found at https://thebrothersblue.com/, the Facebook page, or https://www.youtube.com/@thebrothersblue1067/videos.

