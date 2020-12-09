WATERTOWN — The Butler Did It Players, who at Halloween time produced their version of the radio drama “The War of the Worlds” over Tunes 92.5, is producing another show on the radio station with a Christmas theme.
The players will perform “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern (1900-1984). The story, published in 1943, inspired Frank Capra’s classic Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The story will be broadcast at 6 p.m. Dec. 23, 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and noon Christmas Day.
The cast:
Narrator: Tanya Roy
George: Kyle Aumell
Stranger: Daniel Davis
James Silva: Jason Gibson
Father: Terry Burgess
Mother: Jodi Castello
Mary: Jody Castello
Boy: Xavier Gibson
Art: Terry Burgess
The troupe, formed in the 2017, produces interactive, murder mystery dinner theaters and other live shows. The troupe also hosts events such as ghost tours and its events are often to benefit of local nonprofits.
