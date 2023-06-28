CAPE VINCENT — Bluegrass and acoustic music from The Cadleys will kick off the 2023 Concerts on the Green series presented by the Cape Vincent Arts Council on Saturday.
The free concert, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., will debut the series’ professionally run sound system to enhance the audience’s experience.
Concerts on the Green take place on the Cape Vincent village green, with the rain location is the fire hall on Broadway Street.
For over 10 years, The Cadleys have been entertaining audiences across New York and New England with their powerful mix of traditional bluegrass, “new acoustic” and originals. The group features singers/instrumentalists John and Cathy Cadley, mandolinist Perry Cleaveland and bassist John Dancks.
John Cadley’s original songs have been recorded by national bluegrass artists such as Tony Trischka, Jim Hurst, Missy Raines and Lou Reid, who took John’s song “Time” to the No. 1 spot on the national bluegrass charts.
The series continues with:
July 15: Eclipse: The Tas Cru & Mary Ann Casale Acoustic Reverie (blues)
July 22: FFOG Band (classic rock)
Aug. 5: Nuthin Fancy (classic rock)
Aug. 12: Segue (jazz)
Aug. 19: 10th Mountain Division Band (concert band).
