The circus is coming to Mexico

MEXICO - Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will visit Mexico at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 in the Mexico High School gym. The circus is a community service fundraising event of the Mexico Academy/High School German and Spanish Clubs.
Many new acts and performers will be featured this year, including the Olate Dogs. This award-winning canine act appeared with the Cole Circus in 2012 and later that year won the top prize on America’s Got Talent.
They have been featured in Las Vegas and have since toured the nation presenting their delightful dogs.
Among other new attractions will be Sasha, Russian foot juggler; Ivan, Cyr Wheel acrobatics; The Ayalas, perch pole balancing; and all-time favorites, The Arestov Costume Quick-Change Act and “Slinko”.
Children 12 years and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $10 advance, available at Mexico school offices, or $15 at the door.
