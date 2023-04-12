FARGO — The Carthage Little Theatre will present the comedy/drama “The Curious Savage,” written by John Patrick, April 21 through 23 at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 39936 State Route 3.
The performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23. They will be preceded by a buffet dinner. Reservations, at $40 per person, may be made until Monday by calling Ann Rohr at 315-493-2329.
The play opens at The Cloisters, a sanatorium, with its five residents awaiting a newcomer’s arrival. The residents live quietly and are not involved in the normal busy life of the world around them. The Cloisters location provides a retreat-style refuge that allows any residents to lead a secluded life. The current residents function semi-normally, except that each of the residents has a specific personal issue.
The staff of The Cloisters consists of Dr. Emmett, the staff doctor; and Miss “Willie,” short for Wilhelmina, who is the administrative assistant and the nurse. The doctor, portrayed by Ava Myers, is kind, warmhearted and works hard to help her patients. Miss Willie, played by Mindy High Silva-Brown, is extremely kind and understanding towards all the rest home’s residents.
The new resident is Mrs. Ethel P. Savage, played by Jane Bowman Jenkins. For the majority of the play, Mrs. Savage is a witty, kindhearted woman with a different viewpoint of humanity. The events of the play are centered around her decision to hide from her greedy stepchildren, the $10 million inherited from her late husband and to give away the money to those less fortunate. She dislikes her stepchildren, but learns to love the residents of sanatorium, accepting their own realities and delusions with an open-mind that others on the outside do not understand.
The three stepchildren include Titus, Lily Belle and Samantha. Titus, played by William Bowman, is the oldest stepchild and is the least popular senator in Congress. He is sober, humorless and direct, and also has a temper that tends to come out when dealing with his stepmother. Lily Belle, portrayed by Rebecca Schultz, is the youngest stepchild. She was once married to a Slovak prince and remarried five times since then. She is a celebrity heiress, arrogant, chic and self-assured, as well as being selfish and wanting the others to respect her. When Lily Belle first met Ethel, she bit her new stepmother’s finger and has continued to be just as vicious ever since. The middle stepchild of Ethel is Samantha, played by Jessica Farrell. She has the distinction of being the judge with the most overturned decisions in the United States. She walks in the shadows of her siblings, yet offering a sassy, short comment every once in a while, only to be shot down. In their attempt to secure the money left to their stepmother, the stepchildren commit her to The Cloister, hoping to bring her to her senses.
The cast is a mixture of newcomers to Carthage Little Theatre and familiar faces.
Veteran actor Ms. Jenkins who lives in Sackets Harbor has been on stage and behind the scenes for most of her life. The Carthage Little Theatre treasurer and charter member is an award-winning actor.
In 2019, along with Ms. Lee, the Carthage Little Theatre actor received Excellence in Ensemble Acting Awards from Theatre Association of New York State for their title roles in “Grace and Glorie.” The excellence status denotes “theatrical skill base not routinely noted in non-professional theatre.” Ms. Lee also received TANY meritorious achievement for acting for her portrayal of Savannah Sprunt Fairchild Honeycutt in “Mama Won’t Fly,” which was her sixth production with the Carthage troupe. Ms. Lee, who works in the billing office at Lewis County Health Systems, Lowville, grew up in Gloversville and performed throughout her school years then did not act until she joined Carthage Little Theatre.
Mindy High-Brown Silva and Jane Jenkins also had roles in Carthage production of “Mama Won’t Fly.”
Rhonda Revette is also no stranger to the Carthage stage and most recently performed in “The Fantasticks” along with Emma Montalvo Farrell. Jean Marshall had a role in “The Savannah Sipping Society” and Rebecca Schultz was in “Steel Magnolias.”
Mr. Bowman is making his debut for the revised Carthage Little Theatre. In real life he is Ms. Jenkin’s son. Throughout his life, he had been on stage and in several productions for the original Carthage Little Theatre, Augustinian Academy, Carthage Central High School and at college.
Also, making their Carthage stage debuts are Caitlyn Lagrow, Jessica Farrell and Ava Myers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.