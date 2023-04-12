FARGO — The Carthage Little Theatre will present the comedy/drama “The Curious Savage,” written by John Patrick, April 21 through 23 at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 39936 State Route 3.

The performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23. They will be preceded by a buffet dinner. Reservations, at $40 per person, may be made until Monday by calling Ann Rohr at 315-493-2329.

