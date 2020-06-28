The Dixie Chicks unveil new name

The Dixie Chicks perform the national anthem before the start of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders on Jan. 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. The Dixie Chicks are now simply known as “The Chicks.” To listen to their new song, “March March,” visit at wdt.me/march. Al Bello/Getty Images/TNS