The Fab Cats in concert Aug. 17

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Concerts in the Park (presented by Project Bloom) will host the final concert of the season with The Fab Cats from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Goettel Community Park in Central Square.
The Fab Cats are a rock ‘N’ roll party experience that features the spirit of the 60’s. From the British Invasion, to the Motor City, to the West Coast.
Bring a lawn chair, the Lions Club and Central Square Boys Scouts will sell refreshments and Project Bloom will have their 50/50 raffle.
The following sponsors make this concert series possible, at Platinum level: Fulton Savings Bank and Village of Central Square and Empower FCU. At Gold Level: Oswego Health. At Silver Level: Jean Breed, “R” Diner, Central Square Community CSCC Church, Pathfinder Bank, Divine Mercy Parish, Dave’s Equipment Center, Winter Harbor Marina, Marino’s Italian Restaurant, Lioness Club, Central Square Retired Teachers Association, Fuller Taylor Post 915, Fuller Taylor American Legion Post 915 Auxiliary. At Bronze Level: Ellie Peavey, Tranquility Therapeutic Massage, Laura Turner, Jill Ladd, William Quigley, First Universalist Church, Square Deals Liquor, Akropolis.
