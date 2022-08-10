The Fab Cats in concert Aug. 17

The Fab Cats to perform in Central Square.

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Concerts in the Park (presented by Project Bloom) will host the final concert of the season with The Fab Cats from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Goettel Community Park in Central Square.

The Fab Cats are a rock ‘N’ roll party experience that features the spirit of the 60’s. From the British Invasion, to the Motor City, to the West Coast.

