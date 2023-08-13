‘The Forest by Your Feet’ exhibition opens in Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE — The featured artist at the Adirondack Artists Guild for the month of August is photographer and guild member Burdette Parks.
The title of his exhibit is “The Forest by Your Feet: Intimate Portraits from the Woods.” The show opened on Aug. 4 and will run through Aug. 29.
Hiking through the woods of the Adirondacks is a popular activity and most of the focus tends to be on trees and mountain views. But at hikers’ feet, trampled and often ignored, is a wealth of color, texture and life. “The Forest by Your Feet” celebrates the visual treasures arrayed on the forest floor.
While taking photographs for this show, Burdette was continually amazed by the unexpected surprises unseen until the photos were viewed on screen.
Without question, the closer one looks, the more one sees. As the scale gets smaller, the flora and fauna changes in character but is still very much there.
Looking down instead of up or straight ahead opens up a whole new world of adventure and discovery more readily available and far less strenuous than climbing the mountain.
This exhibit offers a peek at some of those discoveries.
The Adirondack Artists Guild is a cooperative retail art gallery representing a diverse group of artists residing and working in the Tri-Lakes region of the Adirondack Park. The gallery is located at 52 Main St., Saranac Lake, 518 891-2615. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
