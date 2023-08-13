‘The Forest by Your Feet’ exhibition opens in Saranac Lake

A photograph by Burdette Parks. Photo courtesy of Adirondack Artists Guild

SARANAC LAKE — The featured artist at the Adirondack Artists Guild for the month of August is photographer and guild member Burdette Parks.

The title of his exhibit is “The Forest by Your Feet: Intimate Portraits from the Woods.” The show opened on Aug. 4 and will run through Aug. 29.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.