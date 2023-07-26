HENDERSON — Christmas came early for a Henderson Harbor staple as The GillHouse’s restaurant and bar will be open this Friday and through the weekend as part of the town’s ninth annual Christmas in July event, owner Steve E. Vollmer said.
Vollmer said he is excited to open up his doors for the first time since he purchased the property.
“I just couldn’t be more ecstatic,” he said. “The GillHouse has had problems all summer trying to get (open) and we believe there is a solution in place that is going to get us open in very short order.”
He said he asked the health department for a temporary permit to open and they were granted a three-day permit to open to the public.
They will be open for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. until about 11 p.m.
“I just couldn’t be happier about this,” he said. “We’re very excited to open officially for our first time.”
Vollmer said he “just needed a win.”
He said customers may need to have a little bit of patience when they come in because it will be the first time the kitchen and serving staff will be working at The GillHouse and they had very little time for training.
“We have a great group of people,” he said.
The lower bar and the lawn area will also be open to the public.
People have been calling The GillHouse nonstop, and others have been driving by the restaurant and honking their horns, Vollmer said.
“The neighborhood and the community here have been just so warm and receptive,” he said. “I’m sure The GillHouse is going to become the local tradition, what it always was, of gracious hospitality. We’re going to open up with our arms wide open.”
“Christmas is about God and Jesus, and there’s a big ole prayer that was just answered,” Gail Smith, president of the Henderson Business and Community Council, said of The GillHouse opening. “We thank the lord above that we’ve got our GillHouse online for this celebration.”
The GillHouse being open is only part of the festivities.
The event kicks off Friday at 8 a.m. at Colleen’s Cherry Tree with the gingerbread house competition. Anyone who wants to enter the competition is to meet at The Cherry Tree and they will be on display all weekend with the winners announced on Sunday.
Barry Smith and Friends will be kicking off the festivities on Thursday night, playing music on a pontoon boat on the shores of Henderson Bay.
“That’s a nice warm-up for Christmas in July,” Smith said.
On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. the classic car parade will be taking place on Harbor Road.
“What we have created is the largest classic car parade, I think in all of New York state,” Smith said.
Last year, 80 cars participated.
No registration is needed as people can sign in when they arrive.
The cars will stop at the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Field where the car show takes place. Vendors, food, adult beverages and more are available at the car show.
“The car guys love it,” Smith said.
If the weather cooperates, Smith is expecting at least 80 cars again in the show/parade.
“It’s a beautiful event,” she said.
Culminating the weekend is the 30-40 boat parade. After the boats are cleared from the water, fireworks will start.
Smith said the event is the No. 1 weekend in the town of Henderson.
“The businesses are packed, the hotels are packed, the campgrounds are pretty well loaded up from it,” she said. “It’s a draw. It’s a money-maker for the town, and everybody just has a great time.”
She added that the community loves the event, and the business council loves putting it on.
For a full list of events visit wdt.me/ChristmasInJuly.
