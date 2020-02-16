The halfway underground homes of ‘Parasite’ are real spaces of desperation and dreams

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.