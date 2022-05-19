The Happy Pirates invade the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival.

OSWEGO - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will host The Happy Pirates, a family friendly theater troupe from Rochester, as one of the activities planned for children at the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival, Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22. The Pirates’ performance will be from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Breakfast and other refreshments will be made available for a fee from the Girls Scout Troops 10566 and 10567’s Trefoil Café. Other food vendors will be on site as well.
In addition, a chalk maritime themed mural activity will be featured each day from noon-3 p.m. as kids are invited to “Chalk the Pier” adding their artistic talents and interpretations to expand the outdoor mural. The museum will offer an Oswego Lighthouse hands on craft for kids both afternoons while visiting the event. The Oswego Bookmobile will be on hand Saturday.
The Maritime Museum will be open and dockside tours of the National Historic Landmark, WWII Tug, LT-5 and Derrick Boat 8. Safety boats from the USCG and the Oswego Fire Department will be on site for viewing and safety demonstrations. Also on display are booths for NOAA, NY Sea Grant, USCG Auxiliary and the Boating Industries Association. See a remotely operated vehicle kit being built. Volunteers will be on hand to talk about the schooner Ontario project and a new temporary exhibition, “The Harborfest Exhibit, celebrating the visual arts legacy of Oswego’s prized annual event, through posters” will be unveiled.
The children’s activities are made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.
Parking is across from Gibby’s Pub on Lake Street. Handicap parking provided on the west pier. An evening music performance by the Morris and the Hepcats will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday evening. Colloca Winery will be on site at this time as well as several food trucks.
This event is set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day and is free to the public. Vendors providing refreshments for a fee. Visit www.thehappypirates.com to see more about the Pirate group. To find out more about the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival weekend visit www.hlwmm.org or call the museum at 315-342-0480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.