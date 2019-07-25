The Harborfest Children’s Musical The Wizard of Oz, a show about the meaning of family

Oswego Children’s Theater will present The Wizard of Oz as the 2019 Harborfest children’s musical with four performances during the festival. Pictured during a rehearsal are: Alexa Bell, Lana Hsu, Emma Pryor, Lylah Lukowski, Austynn Milone-Grinnell, Adrianna Geroux, Ramonda Huff, Kayla Brooker, Kristen McClure, Azelea McCarthy, Olivia Emmons, Eva Kandt, Leo Jones, Ethan Mosher, Nolan Verberg, Sam Emmons, Trevor Griffiths, Damien Germain, Oliver Lukowski, Lucas Kelly, Cameron D’Angelo, Max Clarke, Greg Thomas, Mason Fedele, Josie Metcalf, Layne Osbourne, Emma Deloff, Sean Metcalf, Gianna Ellingwood and Arianna Lee Jones; with director Lyndsie Lee Jones out in front.