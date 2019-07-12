The 2019 Harborfest Children’s Musical, “The Wizard of Oz”, to include deleted scenes

Oswego Children’s Theater will present the classic “The Wizard of Oz” as the 2019 Harborfest children’s musical with four performances during the festival. Pictured in the photo are the Jitterbugs: Leah Kelly, Adrianna Geroux, Emma Pryor, Austin Grinell-Milone, Kierra Pennington, Hailey Barbeau, Lana Hsu Witch: Hannah Kandt.