OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Command Performances will present The Highwaymen Show at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
The show pays tribute to the “great American outlaws of country music” — Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. Hits include “Mama Don’t Let Your Babies Grow up to be Cowboys,” “Always on My Mind” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”
Ticket prices range from $19 to $43. To purchase, go to ilovetheatre.org or call 315-393-2625.
In 1984, Johnny Cash invited Nelson, Jennings and Kristofferson to play on his Johnny Cash Christmas TV special that was filmed in Switzerland. When they got back to the hotel they started jamming and hanging out and that was how the Highwaymen came to be.
