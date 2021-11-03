OSWEGO - Oswego Music Hall continues its 2021-22 season featuring The Honey Dewdrops with opener Gina Holsopple on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The Honey Dewdrops— Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish— have long felt the push and pull between their original roots in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia and their current home in Baltimore, Md. It is in the sound of their harmony-soaked songs, blended with the tones of guitar, banjo, and mandolin and also in the group’s songwriting, which reflects the beautiful and hard realities of today. Further information and videos are found at: https://www.thehoneydewdrops.com/ or https://m.facebook.com/thehoneydewdrops/.
Opening for The Honey Dewdrops will be local singer-songwriter and music entrepreneur, Gina Holsopple. Holsopple’s clear vocals and down-home sound have become a favorite for fans in her hometown and from afar. She owns the Gina Marie Music Studio in Oswego and specializes in teaching young musicians on guitar and keyboard. For further info visit: https://www.facebook.com/gina.marie.holsopple.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.
Open Mic Friday leads off the weekend on Nov. 5, with guest host, Paul Davie who in 2001 formed a Beatles/British Invasion act, The Fab Five with four other local all-star musicians known for their passion towards the band. Further information may be found at: https://www.pauldaviemusic.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/PaulDavieMusic. The evening begins at 7 p.m. followed by performers who sign up that night, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.
The season continues on Nov. 20 when an Americian Celtic favorite, The McKrells will perform. Further information and videos are found at: http://www.kmckrell.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/mckrellsmusic/.
The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.
Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, state, and local guidelines. They will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.
Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
