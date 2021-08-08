The Judy Graha Memorial Motor Show at North Volney Methoidst

VOLNEY - North Volney United Methodist Church will host the Judy Graha Memorial Motor Show from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 on the church grounds. If people have a car, no matter how old or new, a tractor, motorcycle or maybe just an old engine that they would like others to see, it is welcome at this show. The only rule is that it must have a working motor.
Registration for all those bringing in equipment to display starts at 10:30 a.m. with a $5 registration fee for each piece of equipment. This is show only, no sales or swaps will be made. Entrants will receive a goody bag with their registration.
Door prizes will be given during the show. Food and drinks will be available to purchase and there will be music. Admission is free. This is an outdoor show but remember to practice social distancing. Vendors interested in being part of the show are welcome. Call for reservations, $5 per spot.
Motor show participants only are eligible for money prizes. Winners will be chosen by random drawing and must be present to win. First prize is $100, second prize $50 and third prize is $25 in cash.
Added this year is a rummage sale which will run from 9: a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, call Beverly at 315-593-6825.
North Volney church is located on the corner of County Routes 4 and 6 in the town of Volney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.