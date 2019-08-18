The Lindsey Family plays free concert in Pulaski

PULASKI - Calvary Baptist Church, 5353 US Route 11, Pulaski, has announced a free concert with the Lindsey Family will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.
The Lindsey Family band features dad, mom and an ever-changing arrangement of siblings who provide ”Toe tappin’, heart touchin’, home grown, Southern-Fried, Faith-filled music.”
The Lindsey’s have traveled throughout the United States and Canada, singing and playing primarily gospel-oriented music, mostly in the acoustic tradition, with other instruments and styles as appropriate. Their repertoire also includes traditional bluegrass selections and some songs, well...just for fun. Their primary criterion is that their music must be morally pure and uplifting to the hearers.
This concert is open to everyone and is free, however, they will take an offering to help the Lindsey’s with traveling expenses. CD’s of their music will also be available for purchase.
For further information contact the church at 315-298-6107.
