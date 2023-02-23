The McKrells return to the Oswego Music Hall main stage Feb. 25

The McKrells. Pictured from left: Brian Melick (percussion), Kevin McKrell (guitar), Arlin Greene (bass), Peter Pashoukos (guitar), Scott Hopkins (banjo), and Frank Orsini (fiddle). Photo provided by artist.

OSWEGO COUNTY - With all six players in The McKrells capable of lead singer status the harmony vocals of this collective of like-minded musicians is stunning, the energy explosive, each song a gem. They make their appearance at the Music Hall Main Stage, McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The line-up can be said to be a Who’s Who of North Country Roots Music, with each player a top draw in their own right.

