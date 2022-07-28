The Monterays, Aug. 3 in Central Square

The Monterays

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Concerts in the Park (presented by Project Bloom) will host The Monterays from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Goettel Community Park in Central Square.

The Monterays, who have preformed at Central Square for many years, are the longest running band in Central New York. They are well known for their vocal harmonies and music of the 50’s and 70’s.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.