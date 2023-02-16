The Organic Earthling Hosts 5-day local vendor event

OSWEGO - Local crafters, artisans, jewelers, bakers and Licensed Professionals eager to display their talents will join in on The Organic Earthling’s Winter Fair.
This event is free to the public and attendees can expect to find hand woven baskets, locally blown glass art, Native American inspired jewelry, gluten-free baked goods, local leather goods, pickled eggs and produce and more. There will be therapeutic cupping demonstrations, local esthetician consultations and permanent jewelry soldering on-site. This will be a one-of-a-kind event people are not going to want to miss.
The Organic Earthling will give away a NordicTrack Exercise Bike valued at over $1000. The NordicTrack V-R21 recumbent stationary exercise bike is designed to provide a comfortable exercise even for folks who have experienced back injury with added lumbar support. Tickets are $10 each, $25 for three entries and $50 for 10 entries. Additionally, if people spend $50 or more on Organic Earthling Supplements, including their premium CBD products, they will automatically receive one entry to the exercise bike giveaway.
The Winter Fair will be held from noon-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21-Friday, Feb. 24 and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. On Facebook search -WinterFair23 or @theOrganicEarthling to see updates and event announcements.
