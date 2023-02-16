The Organic Earthling Hosts 5-day local vendor event

OSWEGO - Local crafters, artisans, jewelers, bakers and Licensed Professionals eager to display their talents will join in on The Organic Earthling’s Winter Fair.

This event is free to the public and attendees can expect to find hand woven baskets, locally blown glass art, Native American inspired jewelry, gluten-free baked goods, local leather goods, pickled eggs and produce and more. There will be therapeutic cupping demonstrations, local esthetician consultations and permanent jewelry soldering on-site. This will be a one-of-a-kind event people are not going to want to miss.

