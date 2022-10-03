The Oswego Players announce the cast for their Christmas production

OSWEGO - Oswego Players has announced the cast for their upcoming Christmas production: Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker, written by Oswego County resident Ramonda Huff, directed by Amy C. Metz, and produced in collaboration with Creation Studio, LLC. The Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker is a full-length theatrical play, with excerpts from the ballet performed by classical ballet students from Creation Studio. This fresh take on a classic story will bring to life the magic and fantasy of Christmas Eve through the eyes of Clara.
The cast includes; Drosselmeyer-Peter Mahan, Clara-Lana Hsu, Nutcracker-Grant Standish, Fritz-Paul Thompson, Father Hoffman-Donald Crowe, Mother/Ginger-Jennifer Waugh. Rat King/Parent 3-Kevin Colvin, Sugar Plum Fairy-Oliva O’Connor, Head Fairy/Parent 1-Ashley McKinstry, Espresso/Rat 4-Mary Stickney, Latte/Toy Soldier 4-Lucy Maclean, Chai/Child 1-Nora Newell, Jasmine/Parent 1-Alex Taylor, Milk/Rat 1-Ethan Fowler, Chocolate/Child 4-Anna Stickney, Wafer/Child 3-Mallory Gordon, Macaron/Rat 2-Nina King, Macaroon/Child 2-Lonnie Bomgren, Biscotti/Toy Soldier 1-Noble Stickney, Pixie/Toy Soldier 2-Brook Samson.
