The Oswego Players present ‘Pride and Prejudice’ at Fort Ontario

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players and Fort Ontario will present the romantic period comedy “Pride and Prejudice” on Aug. 5 and 6, presented within the old stone fort.
Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet’s most urgent priority, but with four sisters, an overzealous match-making mother, and a string of unsuitable suitors, it’s difficult to escape the subject. When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but prideful Mr. Darcy, she is determined not to let her feelings triumph over her own good sense but the truth turns out to be slipperier than it seems. In a society where subtle snubs and deceit are common, is it possible for Elizabeth and Darcy to look beyond his pride and her prejudice and make the best match of all?
The cast includes Emma Armet, Victoria Armet, Jake Barton, Jillian Bell, Emma Deloff, Quincy Fauler, Ethan Fowler, Virgil Fitzgerald, Matt Fleming, Trevor Griffiths, Eva Kandt, Hannah Kandt, Ellie Laird, Oliva O’Connor, Leanna Rockwood, Annabella Sobrino, Grace Syrell, Wendy Thompson, Noah (Zail) Water and Lena Williams.
The Oswego Players is partnering with New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Friends of Fort Ontario for this production. Both performances start at 6:30 p.m. The performances are outdoor, the audience may bring their own comfortable chair. “Pride and Prejudice” is adapted by Jon Jory from Jane Austen’s novel. Tickets are now on sale at the box office. People can make a reservation by calling the box office at 315-343-5138, or they can make reservations online at www.oswegoplayers.org. “ Pride and Prejudice” is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.