The Oswego Players production of “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” is full steam ahead

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players and their Theatre Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) announced that tickets are on sale for their upcoming production, “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” by Ian McWethy, through licensing from Playscripts, Inc.
This comedy centers around a casting director who has suddenly been informed that there is only one day to find the leads for a community theater production of Romeo and Juliet. But what seems like a simple task proves impossible when the pool of actors includes all kinds of “not so talented actors and actresses.” The result is a hilarious romp through the behind the doors antics of a casting session.
Director Norman Berlin III invites many TAYA veterans back again to the Frances Marion Brown stage as well as some new comers. Berlin III tells us he has gathered a group that includes: Abigail Cosmo Smith, Annabella Sobrino, Ash Izyk, Ben Fowler, Caylyn Salmonsen, Ellie Laird, Ethan Fowler, Eva Kandt, Gus McDonald, Hannah Kandt, Kat Winchek, Kira Donaghue, Olivia O’Connor, Trevor Griffiths and George Valentine.
Most of these young actors will have the challenge of playing duel roles in the play so the audience will have the joy of following the antics of each character as the play unfolds.
This comedy opens at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and runs again at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, 29, 30, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 24, 31 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center, 30 Barbara Donahue Drive, Oswego. Reservation can be made by calling the Oswego Players Box Office at 315-343-5138. Adults $15. Students and seniors $10. For more information log onto the website: oswegoplayers.org
