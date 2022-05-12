The Oswego YMCA Summer Day Camp

OSWEGO - Offer a child the chance to get outside, make new friends this summer at the Oswego YMCA’s “Discover Summer” day camp. Parents and guardians can choose from over eight weeks of unique summer camp experiences with weekly themes that include “Where The Magic Begins,” “Comics Come to Life,” and “Carnival.” In addition, there are several field trips tentatively planned to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, the Children’s Museum of Oswego, and Lighthouse Lanes.
Camp will be held weekdays at the Crisafulli center, July 5 through Aug. 26, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and will offer extended camp care options before and after camp hours for an additional fee. Camp is open to all families, with discounts for Oswego YMCA member families. Parents have the option of choosing specific weeks or all eight to enroll their child. There will be plenty of outdoor play, swimming, art, animals, science, sports and much more.
“Secure a spot in the summer to make plenty of fun and everlasting memories for your child,” said James Vito, Oswego YMCA Camp Director. He noted that reserving your child’s spot for the best summer ever only takes a few minutes and includes a $30 registration fee and $15 per child deposit for each week selected.
For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.
