CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Concerts in the Park (presented by Project Bloom) are back for 2022. The first concert of the season will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6 at Goettel Community Park in Central Square. This is a free concert and the band will be the Party Nuts, sponsored by the village of Central Square. The Party Nuts perform oldies from the 50’s and 60’s.
Bring a lawn chair, the Lions Club and Central Square Boys Scouts will sell refreshments and Project Bloom will have their 50/50 raffle.
