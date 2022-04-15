SYRACUSE — The comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong” is at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., through May 1.
The show, which opened Wednesday, is a play-within-a play farce that has delighted audiences in 35 countries worldwide. It’s currently running off-Broadway, in London’s West End and on a national tour. Syracuse Stage is among the first regional theaters to mount its own production with artistic director Robert Hupp at the helm as the show’s director.
The cast includes Kate Hamill and Jason O’Connell. They have appeared numerous times at Syracuse Stage in the past few seasons. They first worked together at Syracuse Stage’s in Ms. Hamill’s adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” (2019), which Mr. O’Connell directed and in which Ms. Hamill played two roles. She also appeared in “Noises Off” (2018) and they appeared together in the on-line only “Talley’s Folly” (2020).
“The Play That Goes Wrong” is built on fast-paced physical comedy as the members of the Cornley Drama Society attempt to perform a 1920s murder mystery only to have it all go wrong. Lines are lost, corpses won’t stay put and the set is a clockwork of malfunction.
Another Stage veteran, Czerton Lim (“Matilda the Musical,” “Talley’s Folly,” “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” and “Elf the Musical”) designed “The Play That Goes Wrong” set and worked with technical director Randall Steffen and props designer Mara Rich to create a self-destructing Haversham Manor for the cast.
“Our approach to this design was to treat the set itself as a living, breathing character filled with its own distinct personality, contradictions, eccentricities and ‘human’ foibles, trying to do its best with the situation it finds itself with the actors onstage,” Lim said in a news release. “In fact, I believe the set ‘thinks’ it is the actors onstage mucking things up badly, while also finding itself guilty of the occasional attention-grabbing stunt to garner the audiences’ favor and applause.”
“Since I saw this play on Broadway five years ago, I knew I wanted it to be part of a Syracuse Stage season,” Mr. Hupp said. “Sometimes, the cure for what ails us is just a fun night out full of laughter and silliness, and in that world, ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ delivers like no other play I’ve seen.”
THE DETAILS
WHAT: Syracuse Stage presents “The Play That Goes Wrong.”
WHERE: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
WHEN: Various times through May 1 except on April 18, 19 and 25.
COST: Ticket prices range from $20 to $40. Tickets can be purchased at syracusestage.org
