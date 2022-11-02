OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego (AAO) will present “The Pleasure at Being the Cause”, an exhibition of 2022 paintings by Ron Throop, opening Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6-9 p.m. This is also a fundraiser to raise money for a new floor in the Kirk Beason Memorial Gallery, which is near completion. The walls are white, the lighting bright, pocket doors are ordered, but the old floor is battle worn and beat. Not a fitting match to the remodeling effort gone into reconfiguring downstairs space. All proceeds from show sales and donations will support the AAO.
CNY Arts provided grant support to bolster this solo exhibition promoting an alternative definition of power, especially as it concerns freedom and art. Early 20th century psychologist Karl Groos studied infants and recorded their delight upon learning their actions could cause predictable effects. For instance, the observable thrill expressed by babies after manipulating the path of a toy by randomly moving their arms, and repeating the action and getting the same effect. Expressions of utter joy would ensue.
